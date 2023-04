LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr. signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His deal includes $200,000 guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 6′6″ 310 lb lineman was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2022, starting in all 13 games for the Jayhawks.

