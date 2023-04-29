KS Legislature Wrap: Lawmakers send education budget, public health restrictions to governor’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature slowed down on veto overrides Friday, but did send a couple of bills to the governor’s desk.

The Kansas Senate voted 22-18 to pass an amended HB 2285. The House voted 63-56 to pass it. The legislation essentially removes power from public health officials to issue orders during a health emergency, leaving them the ability to recommend measures.

The House voted 83-37 in favor of SB 113, the much-contested proposal to fund the state’s education budget. The Senate voted 23-16 in favor of the proposal. The sticking point in that bill for many opponents is the establishment of tax credits eligible for private school students.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.