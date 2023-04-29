KS Legislature Wrap: Lawmakers send education budget, public health restrictions to governor’s desk

File Photo
File Photo(clear)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature slowed down on veto overrides Friday, but did send a couple of bills to the governor’s desk.

The Kansas Senate voted 22-18 to pass an amended HB 2285. The House voted 63-56 to pass it. The legislation essentially removes power from public health officials to issue orders during a health emergency, leaving them the ability to recommend measures.

The House voted 83-37 in favor of SB 113, the much-contested proposal to fund the state’s education budget. The Senate voted 23-16 in favor of the proposal. The sticking point in that bill for many opponents is the establishment of tax credits eligible for private school students.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
Chiefs draft Rashee Rice in second round
Felix Anudike-Uzomah reacts to being drafted by the Chiefs
Felix Anudike-Uzomah calls being drafted by the Chiefs a dream come true
Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) celebrate after making a tackle during the first...
K-State’s Julius Brents drafted by Colts
Kansas Senator Mark Steffen has drawn backlash after comments he made to a constituent of a...
Kansas lawmaker draws backlash for religious conversion comment to Muslim constituent