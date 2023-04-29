Kansas Special Olympics Athlete Josh Alters reflects on his NFL Draft experience

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - 13 Sports talked with Josh before the NFL Draft and caught up with him after helping the Vikings make their pick on day three.

He and Richard Scott (Missouri Special Olympics Athlete) co-announced the 141st pick. Minnesota and Indianapolis made a trade that moved the Vikings up a bit in the fifth round.

Alters said a lot changed in short time, but he loved the rush.

“It was amazing, I had a total blast. Even though with all of the craziness, which I knew was probably going to happen, it was a blast. They wrote it down on a card and it was kind of cool and it was a fun name to say. Going up on the stage and talking into the microphone and telling them there was a trade to the Vikings from the Colts.

Alters says he’s grateful for the NFL for giving him and Scott the opportunity of a lifetime.

