Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters sells out for Bourbon Affair event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters laid out the red carpet of sample top shelf bourbons from a variety of distilleries across the country to raise funds for local youth.

“So this is our fifth annual bourbon affair first time at townsite ballroom. It’s been good so far but everything we raised tonight goes back to serving more kids in the program,” says Area Director for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eric Maydew.

Officials say this year’s event sold out with around 300 people in attendance, with guests getting to enjoy shots of bourbon and a healthy selection of wines.

“What the night is really comprised of is that we dive into the rich history of what bourbon is with this bourbon affair but we have a number of cocktails that we mix in there as well and so it’s just a history lesson of American bourbon and to raise a few bucks for our program,” says Maydew.

Live and silent auction items were also available for bid, with proceeds going to serve more local youth in Shawnee county.

“So our silent auction is comprised of a number of different things from trips to date nights to household items. Everything you can think of some pretty exciting stuff,” says Maydew.

Organizors say the night was definitely one to remember.

“Five years ago when we started this we didn’t know how it would be received and it’s always been extremely pleasing when you see down the road and it’s kinda evolved over the years and it’s raised more money every single year and it’s really, kinda made it’s stake in the community and we love that,” says Maydew.

