K-State’s Julius Brents drafted by Colts

Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) celebrate after making a tackle during the first...
Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents (23) celebrate after making a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

He was the No. 44 overall pick in this year’s draft in Kansas City.

The Indianapolis native started in all 14 games for the Wildcats in 2022, totaling 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four picks and eight total passes defended.

He earned All-Big 12 First Team honors from the league’s coaches, and All-Big 12 Second Team accolades from the Associated Press.

