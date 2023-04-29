K-State’s Hayes drafted by Tampa Bay

Kansas State defensive back Josh Hayes runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's...
Kansas State defensive back Josh Hayes runs a sprint during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - A third Wildcat had now been drafted, defensive back Josh Hayes is next on that list.

The Buccaneers selected Hayes with the 181st pick in the draft.

Hayes played in 68 games with 38 starts over parts of six seasons, including 13 starts during his only season at K-State. Hayes began his career with head coach Chris Klieman at North Dakota State and assistant Joe Klanderman. Finished his career ranking third nationally among active players in career games played.

Hayes sat third on the team with 71 tackles and tackles for loss with 5.5, while he broke up seven passes. Hayes set a career high in Tackles for Loss as well.

