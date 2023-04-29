K-State supporters receive Medal of Excellence award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Foundation awarded the 2023 Medal of Excellence award to Rand and Patti Berney of Ponce Inlet, Florida, for their efforts to boldly advance K-State through exceptional service, leadership and financial support.

Kansas State University said the Berneys, originally from Phillipsburg, are members of Kansas State University Foundation Board of Trustees. Rand served as chair in 2018. As a seven-year member of the foundation’s board of directors, Rand has been vice chair, 2014-2015, and chair, 2016-2017. Together, the Berneys are lfietime members of the K-State Alumni Association and belong to the President’s Club and Land Grant Legacy Society. Serving as co-chairs for the record-breaking Innovation and Inspiration campaign, they helped raise $1.6 billion in support of university initiatives.

Their commitment to Kansas State University made possible recent improvements, including the Berney Family Welcome Center, the College of Business Administration building and the Ice Family Basketball Center.

Edgerly Family Dean of the College of Business Administration and Marketing Professor Kevin Gwinner shared a comment about the Berneys’ contributions to the university.

“We’re so appreciative of the many things Rand and Patti have done for the college,” said Gwinner. “But considering the role they played in the Innovation and Inspiration campaign and the Welcome Center initiative — everything they’ve been a part of has been a positive experience for K-State, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without their support.”

Kansas State University said Rand earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from K-State in 1977 and a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University 1982. He retired from ConocoPhillips in 2012 as the company’s senior vice president of corporate shared services. Rand has played an active leadership role in the College of Business Administration, serving as an instructor, mentor, alumni fellow and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council. The college has recognized Rand with several awards, including Distinguished Business Leader of the Year in 2004 and membership in its Leaders Hall of Fame and Accounting Hall of Fame. In 2013, he was appointed executive in residence.

Kansas State University Foundation President and CEO Greg Willems shared a comment about the Berneys’ support for the university.

“When I arrived at the foundation as a new, very green CEO, Rand was one of the first board of directors chairs I had the pleasure of working with,” said Willems. “I’ll always be grateful for his leadership and guidance, and for the selfless generosity he and Patti both have shown over their many years of support for the university.”

Kansas State University said the Berneys feel a profound sense of responsibility toward causes that hold meaning for them. With an eye on K-State’s recruitment and retention efforts, they remain dedicated to the university’s continued success.

”We both feel strongly that only when you give of your time, talent and treasure are you fully committed to the success of whatever institution or initiative you have a passion for,” said Rand. “And for us, Kansas State University is high on that list. In the same way that K-State never slows down to rest on its reputation, success and progress, we’re challenged to keep doing our part as well — never thinking of success as a destination, but more of a journey.”

