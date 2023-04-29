Helping Hands Humane Society hosts annual Paws in the Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society took to Topeka West High School’s soccer field to host the annual Paws in the Park Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) hosts the event every year as a fundraiser. The event featured food trucks and vendors for pets from companies around Kansas.

“This is a great time to socialize with your dog,” Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy at HHHS, said. “If you usually walk your dogs, this is a great way to walk with your dogs and talk to other people who have dogs, so it’s a lot of fun.”

HHHS currently has a $0 dog adoption deal ongoing. Learn more about HHHS and their deals HERE.

