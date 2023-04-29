Former oldest living Kansan passes away at 112

Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here...
Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here celebrating her 109th birthday. (File photo)(WIBW)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Margaret B. Hollenshead, the former oldest living Kansan, passed away peacefully Friday at 112-years-old. She died just six days after her birthday.

Hollenshead was a lover of music, and was the longtime music supervisor at Chanute Public Schools. She taught four generations of students.

Barbie Baughn, the director of Credo Senior Living Center in Chanute, had Hollenshead under her care for seven years. Baughn said that Hollenshead never lost her love of music, and would still occasionally play the piano.

The day before her birthday, students from Chanute Elementary School came to sing to Hollenshead.

“She was sitting in her chair directing them with her fingers,” Baughn said Saturday. “It was so cute.”

Baughn said everyone at Credo “lived on Margaret time.”

“She pretty much just did as she wanted, and we let her, of course,” Baughn said. “What else do you do when you’re 111 or 112?”

Born on April 22, 1911, Hollenshead was what’s known as a supercentenarian, meaning someone who lives to be 110-years-old or older. In a study by the Boston University Medical Campus, it’s estimated that there is only one supercentenarian per 871,600 people in the world’s population.

She lived on this earth for over 40,800 days — through two world wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, the civil rights movement, and other monumental world events.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail Thursday following a domestic...
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
New Kansas House bill changes liquor laws
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack

Latest News

Wellington High School Agriculture Instructor and FFA Advisor Linda Chase was named one of four...
American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture names new Fellow
Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
Kansas State University Foundation awarded the 2023 Medal of Excellence award to Rand and Patti...
K-State supporters receive Medal of Excellence award
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts annual Paws in the Park
Combat Air Museum
Combat Air Museum hosts annual Celebrity Pancake Feed