Felix Anudike-Uzomah calls being drafted by the Chiefs a dream come true

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - For Kansas City native Felix Anudike-Uzomah, being drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was nothing short of a dream come true.

”I remember going to my first Chiefs game back when I was seven years old. From there I just fell in love with this,” said the K-State star. “It’s coming full circle which is crazy, and it’s unbelievable that I’m even in this position. That I’m a Kansas City Chief.”

The excitement wasn’t lacking on the franchise’s end either.

“You know it’s one thing obviously to get drafted in the NFL. But then to have a local kid to get that call on draft night, while the draft’s being held in Kansas City, needless to say he was really excited,” said General Manager Brett Veach.

“Felix is a heck of a player. From Kansas State, defensive end. We love his ability to rush the passer, and play the run. He does those both very well,” said head coach Andy Reid.

“I got drafted by literally my favorite team growing up. So it’s just definitely a dream come true.”

The Chiefs were very impressed by Felix’s play style, and believe he was the best available guy at a position they needed to target at that point in the draft.

“Anytime you can add a pre-positioned, one of the youngest players in the draft, and have that to work with for a long time, is something we’re excited about,” said Veach.

“You try to take the best player that’s available to you on the board, and he was that guy,” Reid said.

Felix still can’t believe this is his new reality.

“I had a dream of this like four times in my lifetime. And it’s crazy how I’m living in the moment. I’m literally stepping foot... tomorrow I’m gonna probably wake up and check my phone and make sure that I’m still on the Kansas City Chiefs,” he said.

