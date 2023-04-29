Endangered sturgeon species found in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federally and Kansas-listed endangered fish species was recently found in the Kansas River.

Biologists found a rare Pallid Sturgeon during sampling efforts by the KDWP Fisheries Division to remove invasive carp species on the Kansas River.

According to the Wildlife Diversity - Kansas Wildlife & Parks, this fish was part of the 2011 propagated year class of Pallid Sturgeons marked in the Missouri River based on the tags and markings.

Although conservation efforts have contributed to slightly improved populations within the Mississippi River basin, the endangered Pallid Sturgeon has remained uncommon in the Kansas River.

