Deuce Vaughn drafted by Dallas Cowboys

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) catches a pass against Baylor safety Christian...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) catches a pass against Baylor safety Christian Morgan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents, Josh Hayes and now Deuce Vaughn are all NFL bound.

Vaughn finished the 2022 season with 1,558 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

These are the awards Vaughn racked up this season who helped lead them to a Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama on New Years Eve:

  • 2022 First Team All-American [all-purpose] (AP, AFCA, Sporting News, The Athletic)
  • 2022 All-Big 12 First Team [all-purpose] (Associated Press)
  • 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, Associated Press)
  • 2022 Honorable Mention Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (Coaches)

Vaughn is considered once of the greatest Wildcats in school history and try to follow in the footsteps of Darren Sproles. Vaughn is the second leading rusher in school history behind Sproles. He’s fourth in rushing touchdowns, and fifth in school history for rushing touchdowns in a season.

Vaughn joins his Dad who’s a scout for the Cowboys.

