Combat Air Museum hosts annual Celebrity Pancake Feed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum in Forbes Field hosted their 29th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed Saturday, April 29.

Celebrities and elected officials ate with the public and served “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage and a drink for $7 per person. Admission also granted a tour of the Combat Air Museum.

The pancake feed also featured a Fly-In Market for gently used items that ranged from typewriters, fine china, and paintings.

The Combat Air Museum is located at 7016 SE Forbes Ave. in Topeka.

