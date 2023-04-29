Combat Air Museum hosts annual Celebrity Pancake Feed

Combat Air Museum
Combat Air Museum(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum in Forbes Field hosted their 29th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed Saturday, April 29.

Celebrities and elected officials ate with the public and served “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage and a drink for $7 per person. Admission also granted a tour of the Combat Air Museum.

The pancake feed also featured a Fly-In Market for gently used items that ranged from typewriters, fine china, and paintings.

The Combat Air Museum is located at 7016 SE Forbes Ave. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail Thursday following a domestic...
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
Former Shawnee Co. employee, Heather Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, accused of felony theft has...
Former Shawnee Co. employee accused of stealing from state agency faces theft charges
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene

Latest News

Kansas State University Foundation awarded the 2023 Medal of Excellence award to Rand and Patti...
K-State supporters receive Medal of Excellence award
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts annual Paws in the Park
Riley County Police Department is investigating an identity theft case in which $16,000 was...
RCPD investigates identity theft with over $16,000 in Verizon, credit card charges
A two-car crash leaves a Texas woman hospitalized in Saline County.
Two-car crash in Saline County leaves Texas woman hospitalized