Chiefs select BJ Thompson with 5th round pick

East's BJ Thompson of Stephen F. Austin sacks West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA...
East's BJ Thompson of Stephen F. Austin sacks West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA during the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas City adds to their defensive line with another edge rusher from Stephan F. Austin.

The Chiefs drafted Thompson with the 166th pick. Thompson recorded five sacks, 13 solo tackles, 25 total, 6.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven quarterback hits.

For his career, 25 solo tackles, 42 total with nine sacks and 13 total tackles for loss. Thompson also played for Baylor back in 2018.

