Chiefs select BJ Thompson with 5th round pick

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas City adds to their defensive line with another edge rusher from Stephan F. Austin.

The Chiefs drafted Thompson with the 166th pick. Thompson recorded five sacks, 13 solo tackles, 25 total, 6.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven quarterback hits.

Doubling down on defense.



With the 166th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected DE @_BJThompson! pic.twitter.com/IZp3eSOKqq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2023

For his career, 25 solo tackles, 42 total with nine sacks and 13 total tackles for loss. Thompson also played for Baylor back in 2018.

