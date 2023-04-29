Chiefs draft Rashee Rice in second round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice from SMU with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City traded up with the Detroit Lions for the higher pick. KC originally had the last pick in the second round.

The Lions traded picks No. 55 and 194 for picks No. 63, 122, and 249 from the Chiefs.

Rice ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and impresses with speed and deep receptions. He was a second team AP All-American selection in 2022.

