Chiefs draft CB Chamarri Conner

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Cornerback Chamarri Conner from Virginia Tech is the latest Chief to be drafted.

Vikings traded the 119th pick for the Chiefs 134th pick and a 2024 5th round pick.

Conner played in 10 games, making 10 starts at safety. He ranks second among Tech players and is tied for 17th among ACC players in tackles, he recorded 35 solo tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss and two pass breakups. Conner was also a 2022-23 Reese’s Senior Bowl selection.

Conner ranks 10th all-time at Tech in career tackles (311)

This is the third time Kansas City has traded up in the draft so far.

