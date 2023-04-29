American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture names new Fellow

WELLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Wellington High School Agriculture Instructor and FFA Advisor Linda Chase was named one of four Fellows by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

American Farm Bureau said they teamed up with Grow with Google to provide agricultural education curriculum through the Farm Bureau Foundation Fellows Program. The Farm Bureau Foundation Fellows Program is a fellowship that allows educators in rural or agricultural regions to teach students where their food comes from.

Executive Director of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Daniel Meloy shared a comment about the program.

“Digital skills are increasingly becoming a prerequisite for jobs in today’s economy, yet students in rural areas in particular often don’t have access to the resources that will set them up for success, such as broadband access and program instruction,” said Meloy. “We hope this program empowers teachers to introduce their students to the exciting world of agriculture, while also teaching them an array of technical skills.”

American Farm Bureau said Fellows developed place-based curriculum that incorporates agriculture, technology and key digital skills into Applied Digital Skills lesson during the eight-month course.

Chase shared a comment about being recognized as a Fellow of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.

“It’s an honor to be a Fellow,” Chase said. “I was able to take a project that’s important to our area, the Kansas Wheat Festival, and create a lesson plan around marketing the festival.”

Chase’s lesson plan can be viewed HERE.

USD 353 Superintendent Adam Hatfield shared a comment about Chase’s accomplishment.

“She’s an amazing teacher and her students are always engaged,” Adam Hatfield, USD 353 superintendent, says. “She’s been here for 13 years and continues to grow the ag program.”

Additionally, Grow with Google provided 35 Chromebooks and accessories for Chase to use in her classroom.

Learn more about the Fellows and the fellowship at the Foundation’s website.

