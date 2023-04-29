2023 NFL Draft loaded with Kansas State players

Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the...
Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Anudike-Uzomah was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Four Wildcats will now head to the NFL, all playing in their home state.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was drafted with the 31st overall pick by the Chiefs, Julius Brents was taken in the second round to the Colts, Josh Hayes was taken in the sixth round by Tampa Bay and Deuce Vaughn was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round.

“It’s crazy, you can’t write any better story than this man. Just first and foremost, my thanks to God,” Former K-State CB Julius Brents said. “I feel like this is nothing but him. Just to be able to have this opportunity to play in my hometown, being able to watch them my whole life, growing up watching Peyton Manning, my favorite player growing up along with Bob Sanders and now to be able to put on that same horseshoe, it’s nothing but a blessing man.”

The special connection with Deuce and his dad can’t go unnoticed as Deuce is ready to get to work and see his dad a little more often.

“That would be huge, I have to see him every day so that would be something... it’ll be huge to have a star on my helmet. Growing up in Texas and them being right up the road and played in AT&T Stadium a couple of times now, it’s a beautiful venue and I wouldn’t mind it at all.”

Kade Warner (Tampa Bay), Ty Zentner (Eagles), Adriana Martinez (Lions) all signed once the NFL Draft concluded.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

