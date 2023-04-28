Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic incident earlier this week just east of Topeka has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail, authorities said.

The man, Tanner James Thompson, 27, of Topeka, was booked into jail at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to Shawnee County Jail records, Thompson was booked in connection with aggravated endangering a child-reckless situation; domestic battery; simple battery; and assault. No bond had been set in connection with those offenses as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Thompson also was being held on $7,500 cash or professional surety bond in connection with a previous criminal threat count, according to jail records.

Earlier this week, Shawnee County sheriff’s officials sought the public’s help in locating Thompson following what they said was a domestic disturbance around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of S.E. Croco Road.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies located two victims -- a woman and an infant, authorities said. Both victims were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to make contact with a man suspected in the incident who was believed to be inside the residence.

However, when officers entered the home around 2 p.m., they found no one was inside.

In seeking the public’s help in locating Thompson, sheriff’s officials said Thompson had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was facing additional charges from the domestic disturbance incident.

On Thursday, Thompson was added to the Shawnee County Most Wanted list as he hadn’t been arrested at that time.

