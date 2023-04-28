Shawnee County Courthouse motor vehicle operations to resume May 1

The Shawnee County Courthouse motor vehicle operations will resume on Monday, May 1.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Courthouse motor vehicle operations will resume on Monday, May 1.

Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office stated the motor vehicle operations at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Room 103 will be reopened for business starting Monday, May 1. Officials said the closure of the 7th and Quincy St. intersection will make parking and access to the Courthouse difficult.

Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office said treasury operations will continue to be located in the Register of Deeds office in Room 108. The Treasury operations will relocate on Tuesday, May 2 to Room 101 at the Courthouse.

Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office said property tax payments may be made by mail, drop box, online, or in person. The second half of 2022 taxes are due on or before Wednesday, May 10. The online link is here.

