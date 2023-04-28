Postal worker union members picket Topeka post office

Members of the American Postal Workers Union picketed outside the North Park Post Office on...
Members of the American Postal Workers Union picketed outside the North Park Post Office on Gage Blvd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One group of Kansas workers came together Friday afternoon to call for a better workplace.

Members of the American Postal Workers Union picketed outside the North Park Post Office on Gage Blvd.

The group is calling for better staffing and an end to harassment and other toxic workplace behaviors. They say it hurts their workers, and in effect the public they serve.

“There’s been some situations going on that we’ve been hearing, even where I work, about management pretty much blowing aside what’s going on,” Sumara Santiago, the local chapter’s treasury Secretary, explained. “We’re tired of it, we are so tired of it.”

The picket group was comprised of union members from other distribution centers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Osage City 5th grader helps carry on Arbor Day tree planting tradition
Osage City 5th grader helps carry on Arbor Day tree planting tradition
Downtown statue to honor Topeka mariachi band founder
Downtown statue to honor Topeka mariachi band founder
Live at Five
Mentalist Paul Draper previews the Zoo's 'Roar & Pour' event
Mentalist Paul Draper previews the Zoo’s ‘Roar & Pour’ event