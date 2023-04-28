Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

