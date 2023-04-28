Police crime scene unit responds to west-central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at a west-central Topeka residence.

Police at the scene said the search warrant stemmed from an incident on Thursday night.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. Friday to a residence at 1512 S.W. 24th to continue their investigation.

Yellow crime-scene tape had been placed around the house.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

