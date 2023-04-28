Osage City 5th grader helps carry on Arbor Day tree planting tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Topeka Arbor Day tradition continued on Friday with the help of an Osage City youth.

Kansas Arbor Day Poster Contest winner Alayna Wurdeman attended as the City of Topeka’s Forestry Division planted an Oregon Trail Sugar Maple tree on statehouse grounds in honor of Arbor Day.

Wurdeman is a fifth-grade student from Osage City.

Arbor Day celebrates tree planting, upkeep, and preservation, and the holiday literally translates to “tree” day from the Latin origin of the word arbor.

After planting the tree, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation designating April 28 as Kansas Arbor Day.

The Governor was joined by city staff, Kansas Arborist Association board members, and Kansas Forest Service representatives.

“We’re honored to carry on the Arbor Day tradition of planting a tree on the capitol grounds, followed by a proclamation signing,” said Travis Tenbrink, Forester at the City of Topeka. “We hope that by celebrating Arbor Day, we’ll inspire a few people to get out there and plant a tree of their own.”

