Mentalist Paul Draper previews the Zoo’s ‘Roar & Pour’ event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mentalist & Magician Paul Draper will be a featured entertainer at the Topeka Zoo’s ‘Roar & Pour’ event Saturday April 29th.

Draper has appeared in numerous television and stage productions. Roar & Pour raises money each year for educational programming, exhibit enhancements and operational support for the Topeka Zoo.

