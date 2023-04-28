Mentalist Paul Draper previews the Zoo’s ‘Roar & Pour’ event
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mentalist & Magician Paul Draper will be a featured entertainer at the Topeka Zoo’s ‘Roar & Pour’ event Saturday April 29th.
Draper has appeared in numerous television and stage productions. Roar & Pour raises money each year for educational programming, exhibit enhancements and operational support for the Topeka Zoo.
