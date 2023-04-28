Meet ‘Chief’ from Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Chief’ from Helping Hands Humane Society stopped by for a visit to Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Chief is about 9 weeks old and the last of his litter. Chief is a lab mix. He’s up for adoption and HHHS is still waiving dog adoption fees as of Friday April 28th due to overcrowding issues in the kennels. If you’re interested, stop by the shelter on 21st in Topeka or call 785-233-7325.

