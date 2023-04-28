Meet ‘Chief’ from Helping Hands Humane Society

Meet 'Chief' from the Helping Hands Humane Society
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Chief’ from Helping Hands Humane Society stopped by for a visit to Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Chief is about 9 weeks old and the last of his litter. Chief is a lab mix. He’s up for adoption and HHHS is still waiving dog adoption fees as of Friday April 28th due to overcrowding issues in the kennels. If you’re interested, stop by the shelter on 21st in Topeka or call 785-233-7325.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Fans lining up during fan experience at NFL Draft
Chiefs fans happy with Uzomah selection
Emporia State University's 3rd Annual Special Athletics Event will take place Friday, May 5th.
Emporia State’s annual special athletics event to promote self-acceptance
Paul Rucker performs during Fellows Session at TED2018 - The Age of Amazement, April 10 - 14,...
Acclaimed artist to present interactive musical performance at K-State
A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.
Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested
A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.
Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested