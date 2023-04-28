Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.

The Riley County Police Department says Joseph Varvel, 25, was taken into custody a little before 2 a.m. for cocaine possession, after originally fleeing from officers.

RCPD says Varvel complained of breathing issues but was cleared by Riley County EMS shortly after. EMS was called again just after 3:30 a.m. when Varvel’s condition worsened, and he became physically ill. He eventually died at the hospital, just after 4 a.m.

RCPD Director Brian Peete issued a statement sharing the department’s condolences, and promising transparency as the incident is investigated.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Varvel’s family and friends,” said Director Brian Peete. “This agency holds itself to the highest levels of integrity and accountability and will continue to be transparent and work with the KBI through their analysis of this case. I commend our Corrections staff and EMS who did everything in their power to help Mr. Varvel during this tragic situation.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into Varvel’s death.

