Man, 79, seriously injured in Thursday crash in southwest Kansas

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Satanta in Haskell County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SATANTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Haskell County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on US-56 highway, about two miles northeast of Satanta.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Mack semitrailer that was eastbound on US-56 was preparing to turn left onto Haskell County Road when it was rear-ended by a 1990 GMC Suburban sport utility vehicle.

The GMC came to rest facing southeast, blocking both the east and west lanes of US-56.

The semi pulled forward and stopped on the side of the road.

The driver of the GMC, Eddie Eugene Massey, 79, of Satanta, was transported to Satanta District Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Massey wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Victoriano Garcia, 73, of Satanta, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Garcia was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

