Look for traffic delays Saturday in Topeka for Top City Half Marathon

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists in Topeka may run into traffic delays on Saturday as runners hit streets across the capital city.

Road closures are being planned from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at various locations around town as runners participate in the Top City Half Marathon and 5-kilometer race.

City officials said closures around downtown will remain in place for the duration of the race. Meanwhile, closures near Washburn University will be in place only long enough to allow marathon runners to pass.

Major intersections, including S.W. 21st and Randolph, S.W. 8th and Harrison, S.E. 10th and Quincy and S.E. 17th and Monroe will be controlled by Topeka police units.

The races will start and finish at Evergy Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave.

As of 8:45 a.m. Friday, 59 spots remained open for the half-marathon, while all slots for the 5-K race have been filled.

