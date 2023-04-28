LifeSave Kansas receives award from KDOT for blood in flight initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LifeSave Kansas received the People Saving People award for their blood in flight initiative during an awards luncheon hosted by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Safety Conference on Tuesday, April 25.

Air Methods announced the air medical service announced last month that it now carries blood products on every flight and can administer them while transporting patients to hospitals.

LifeSave Flight Nurse Leann Briggs shared a comment about the award. Briggs was one of the organizers of the blood in flight announcement event in March.

“This award is such an honor because it not only highlights our commitment to the community by carrying and administering life-saving blood in flight, but it also showcases our important relationships with state-wide entities like the Kansas Department of Transportation,” said Brigg. “By working together, we make Kansas safer for all of our citizens.”

Air Methods indicated medical intervention is most effective when it is administered immediately in what is known as “the golden hour” following a traumatic injury, such as those seen in motor vehicle accidents. Time is a critical factor in giving patients the highest chance of survival. By carrying both blood and plasma on all of their Bell 407 helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 fixed wing airplanes, the industry-leading trauma clinicians with LifeSave Kansas can provide this additional element of life-saving care when every minute counts.

KDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety Behavioral Safety Coordinator Maura Fitzgerald nominated LifeSave Kansas for the award.

Fitzgerald shared a comment about the award.

“LifeSave Kansas is quite literally fighting the golden hour,” Fitzgerald wrote in her nomination. “This is a remarkable achievement. With Kansas being significantly rural, these initiatives are necessary steps for us to reduce fatalities on our roads. This groundbreaking initiative will save lives.”

Air Methods noted LifeSave covers the state with bases in Emporia, Wichita, Garden City, and Liberal. Their sister base, MedFlight Parsons, also carries bllod. All five bases are part of Air Methods, the nation’s largest air medical service provider and the only air ambulance service in the state of Kansas with blood in flight capability.

