Kansas Special Olympics Athlete to announce Vikings draft pick

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - A dream come true for a Topeka resident a couple of weeks ago.

Josh Alters is a Kansas Special Olympics athlete for 38 years. Alters was selected by the NFL to co-announce a pick on day three of this draft  and he’ll be on stage when the Minnesota Vikings are on the clock!

Alters is a part of the athlete leadership for Special Olympics while competing in many sports including flag football and track and field.

He was selected in the first ever USA National Games held in Ames, Iowa in 2006 where he won gold in the 50 meter freestyle.

He participated in the 2022 USA games in Orlando as a Bocce athlete and took home two gold medals. That’s not all for Alters, he was selected to the Special Olympics Kansas athlete Hall of Fame in 2018.

When 13 Sports asked Alters how ecstatic he was and it was pretty obvious.

“It was awesome. I’m so excited for this weekend and get to go out on the big stage and make the announcement with that athlete from Missouri. I’m so excited for the draft because I’ve been a long time fan of the NFL, especially the Chiefs and now the Vikings. It’ll be really special to get Special Olympics out there and tell them we’re here and excited to making the pick.”

Alters will pick on day three in the fifth round with pick 158 and he will be joined by Missouri Special Olympics athlete Richard Scott.

