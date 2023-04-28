Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership

Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer...
Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer during negotiations with House members over elections legislation, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Senate Republican has been removed from his committee leadership position.

Senate President Ty Masterson announced he had removed Sen. Rob Olson as Chair of the Senate Utilities Committee after the Senate adjourned Thursday. Sen. Masterson did not provide a reason in his statement, only stating that his services are no longer required.

“We appreciate Senator Olson’s service as chair of the Utilities Committee. However, his services are no longer required,” the statement from Sen. Masterson read.

Toward the end of the session Thursday, Sen. Olson was one of the deciding votes against bringing the Senate’s flat income tax proposal back into consideration after failing to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly. He was one of two Republicans to oppose the measure, along with Sen. John Doll. Senate Democrats noted the short timeline between the events.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Police were investigating a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay in central...
Central Topeka shooting victim identified, may have been self defense
Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Two Topeka residents are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant in Topeka, Kan.
Two arrested following narcotics search warrant in Topeka
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the...
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
City of Manhattan to receive grant for buildout of entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Garage
The University of Kansas School of Music welcomes the appointment of Creston Herron as its new...
KU School of Music welcomes new director of orchestral activities
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique is locally owned in downtown Manhattan specializing in Christian...
Twelve A Fellowship Boutique held its ribbon cutting ceremony