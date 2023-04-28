Kansas lawmaker draws backlash for religious conversion comment to Muslim constituent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Mark Steffen has drawn backlash after comments he made to a constituent of a different faith.

“Obviously not everybody’s from the same background, I’m a Muslim woman and there are people that are atheist,” Rija Nazir asked the lawmaker. “So, what do you say to those people that are against a more biblical approach to certain laws? How would you justify that?”

“Well, I’d be happy to convert you,” Sen. Steffen responded.

The Kansas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations released the audio Friday. CAIR-Kansas Chapter Board Chair Moussa Elbayoumy called the response inappropriate and condemned the idea that someone would have to convert their beliefs to receive representation from their elected official.

“While we respect the senator’s right to his own religious beliefs and convictions, it was totally inappropriate to imply that a Muslim constituent would need to convert to Christianity in order to receive representation from their elected official,” Elbayoumy said. “If this was an attempt at a joke, it was a bad joke. We encourage the senator to confirm his willingness to represent all his constituents equally, regardless of their faith, and then put his words into action.”

The Kansas Reflector reports Sen. Steffen originally denying the comment, stating the claim was ‘100 percent inaccurate.’ He pivoted Thursday, posting a message accusing the liberal media of attacking his faith.

