Kansas Civil Asset Forfeiture Report reveals $4.61 million in seized property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) presented the 2022 Kansas Civil Asset Forfeiture Report to the Kansas Legislature.

KBI announced that civil asset forfeiture is a procedure that authorizes law enforcement agencies to seize and forfeit property and cash obtained with proceeds from, or used to facilitate, certain criminal activity. When a forfeiture proceeding concludes, the forfeited property or funds may be used for permissible law enforcement operations or to further public safety objectives.

As required by K.S.A. 60-4127, the report has been submitted to the Kansas Legislature annually since 2020.

KBI said an amended law in 2018 requires that all Kansas law enforcement agencies submit asset forfeiture incident reports and an annual report to the KBI. The KBI collects and reconciles the submitted information and reports it to the Kansas Legislature and the public to improve transparency about the forfeiture process.

KBI said the report covers Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, with approximately $4.61 million in seized property and approximately $3.45 million in forfeited property.

The report shares a breakdown of seizure and forfeiture activity by agency and information on forfeiture fund expenditures. Additionally, included in the report is detailed information related to reported seizures, such as the location, associated criminal offense, and the age, gender, race, and ethnicity of the owner or possessor.

For more detailed information from the report, click HERE.

