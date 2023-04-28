K-State and Scoular partner to provide new opportunities for Kansas farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University and Scoular are partnering to provide new opportunities for Kansas farmers.

Kansas State University said the two are partnering to create a renewable fuel market for oilseed on the Great Plains, which will provide new opportunities for Kansas farmers.

Kansas State University said Scoular is an employee-owned agribusiness that buys, sells, stores, handles, and processes grain and ingredients by leveraging global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Scoular has more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia. The company provides safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers, and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed, and pet food as well as food, beverages, and supplements.

Scoular has announced plans to recommission a grain processing facility near Goodland that it purchased in 2021. Scoular will renovate the facility to crush canola and soybean seeds, which will be used as feedstock in the expanding renewable fuel markets.

Scoular’s Vice President of Emerging Business Ed Prosser shared a comment about the partnership.

“Farmers and rural communities benefit when companies like Scoular and Kansas State University, with its land grant mission, come together and think big,” said Ed Prosser, Scoular’s senior vice president of emerging businesses. “Canola’s oil content sets it up for success in this new renewable fuel environment. It’s natural for Scoular to reach out to K-State for help when we bring new opportunities to the region’s ag producers.”

K-State Agronomist Michael Stamm has extensive knowledge about canola breeding and has worked closely with Scoular, university colleagues, and the region’s farmers to evaluate the potential and opportunities for the new canola and soybean market can offer farmers. The recommissioned facility will prosper economically by adding 40 new jobs to the Goodland area and providing access to the renewable fuels market. Farmers will be able to participate in the biofuel industry in Kansas.

Stamm provided a comment about the project.

“This facility will not only benefit the Goodland area and Kansas, but the entire region,” said Stamm. “I am proud to have been a part of the research that has gone into supporting the modification of this plant and am excited to see the opportunities and growth that a crush facility will make in the expanding renewable fuels industry.”

Kansas State University said the efforts of Scoular and Michael Stamm align with the goals of K-State and the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan, particularly K-State 105.

K-State 105 is the university’s initiative for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative uses the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan. Additionally, K-State 105 forges the connections and partnerships that create access to additional expertise within other state institutions and agencies, nonprofits, and corporations - all part of an effort to build additional capacities and strengths in each of the 105 counties in Kansas.

Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs, University Engagement, and Partnerships Marshall Stewart shared a comment about the project.

“It is exciting to see K-State’s research and innovation around canola and soybean oils being put into practice right here in Kansas,” said Stewart. “These innovative advancements are bringing real jobs and transformation to the state.”

Kansas State University noted Scoular will help with transportation flow by intaking and exporting products through its established process for loading and unloading railcars and trucks. The Goodland facility will be upgraded to improve dumping speeds and boost traffic circulation. Through these efforts, the company will be directly helping farmers and then working with K-State to facilitate additional relationships and knowledge.

The recommissioned Scoular facility is an example of how K-State can benefit the surrounding community and drive economic prosperity in Kansas. Learn more about the K-State 105 initiative and how K-State plans to bring even more economic solutions to the state level.

Find out more information about Scoular’s progress on buying canola by registering on their website. Learn more about the informational canola meetings for new and experienced growers in May.

