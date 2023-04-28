Jayhawks, Self add big time transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas picks up their second player through the transfer portal, Arterio Morris.

The former 5-star and McDonald’s All-American transferred from Texas after averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game his freshman year for the Longhorns.

This news comes after KU picked up Towson transfer Nick Timberlake back on Apr. 19.

Morris is a 6′3 190 pound guard that will certainly help Dajuan Harris Jr. and could carve out a significant role in 2023-2024.

