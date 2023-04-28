Jayhawks, Self add big time transfer

Kansas head coach Bill Self gets in the ear of an official just before receiving a technical...
Kansas head coach Bill Self gets in the ear of an official just before receiving a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas picks up their second player through the transfer portal, Arterio Morris.

The former 5-star and McDonald’s All-American transferred from Texas after averaging 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game his freshman year for the Longhorns.

This news comes after KU picked up Towson transfer Nick Timberlake back on Apr. 19.

Morris is a 6′3 190 pound guard that will certainly help Dajuan Harris Jr. and could carve out a significant role in 2023-2024.

