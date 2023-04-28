Heavy police presence in central Topeka, portion blocked while police are on the scene

Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active...
Officers with the Topeka Police Dept. were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active investigation, authorities said. As officials conducted their investigation, 13th St. and SW Mulvane has been blocked off.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have blocked off a portion of SW Mulvane while police are on the scene of an incident.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were in the 1300 block of SW Mulvane on an active investigation.

According to a 13 NEWS crew on the scene, Mulvane was blocked off at 13th St. as officers conduct their investigation.

No more information can be provided at this time.

We will provide more on wibw.com once made available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

LifeSave Kansas received the People Saving People award for their blood in flight initiative...
LifeSave Kansas receives award from KDOT for blood in flight initiative
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Man wanted in domestic incident booked into Shawnee County Jail
Emporia police arrest man accused of committing attempted first-degree murder
Emporia police arrest man accused of committing attempted first-degree murder
Police were investigating what they said was a possible violent crime on Friday at a house in...
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka