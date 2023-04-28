GTP holds ribbon cutting for Inspire & Company Candles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business owner celebrated her new partnership with the Greater Topeka Partnership.

GTP held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for Inspire & Company Candles.

Owner Ebony White started making her own candles a couple of years ago, then started selling them. They’re made from soybean wax, a material White says doesn’t aggravate underlying conditions like asthma.

“I have asthma, and soybeans don’t affect people with asthma,” White explained. “But if you have those toxic candles, they can affect your breathing and air quality as well.”

You can find White and her candles at the farmer’s market, various pop-up events around town, or online here.

