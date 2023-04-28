Friday forecast: Hit and miss rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Have the umbrella handy today with spotty rain showers through the day into this evening. Most areas won’t have heavy rain and the risk for t-storms is very low but not impossible. It will be cool today due to the clouds and rain with plenty of sun expected this weekend.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella handy, it won’t rain all day in one specific location but there will be spotty showers at least somewhere in northeast KS all day. If you have evening plans including heading to KC for the 2nd night of the NFL draft the chance for rain is low but not impossible so have a coat just in case (at least for the cool temperatures). With lows around 40° this weekend and early next week, if winds are able to be light or calm for an extended period of time, some areas may get down in the 30s. This could mean possibilities of patchy frost. It’s a low probability there is any frost due to winds being strong enough to limit it but continue to monitor the trends each day. With wind gusts 25-35 mph this weekend, the fire danger will be elevated especially toward north-central KS.

Models for most of this week have trended most areas getting 0.05″-0.20″ of rain for today so it’s not expected to be heavy but the rain chance will exist all day. Yes there will be spots that don’t get anything at all. There’s also a low risk a few isolated t-storms could develop so if you are outside make sure to seek shelter if you hear thunder. This includes a low probability this evening in KC if you’re headed to the draft. Don’t rely on officials to say you should seek shelter, take action on your own to be safe.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Spotty showers. Highs in the mid 50s out west with mid 60s along and east of HWY 75 (temperatures will drop with rain moving in). Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers mainly before midnight with decreasing clouds late. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. A frontal boundary does push through in the afternoon leading to an increase in winds and some clouds but no rain expected. This is the reason it will be cooler on Sunday.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

A gradual warm-up is expected for most of next week with highs back in the 70s. There is a chance some areas may even be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. While the chance of storms is higher Thursday night into Friday, there is a small chance on Wednesday night into Thursday so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.