Emporia State’s annual special athletics event to promote self-acceptance

Emporia State University's 3rd Annual Special Athletics Event will take place Friday, May 5th.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 7 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University is preparing for its third annual event to provide athletes with disabilities with a day of competitive fun.

According to the fundraiser’s organizer, Dr. Hannah Kipfer, the last two Special Athletics Track and Field Day events attracted more than 200 athletes from Eastern Kansas.

Organizers expect an even more significant event this year, and this year’s theme — This is Me — aims to promote self-acceptance.

“We are gearing up for the third event and anticipate an increase in participant numbers - we need your help,” the fundraiser reads. “The goal is to provide the athletes, those assisting the athletes, and each volunteer with t-shirts and lunch as well as medals and awards for each event the athletes compete in.”

The event will occur Friday, May 5th, at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit GoFundMe: Special Athletics Track and Field Day.

