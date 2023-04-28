ESU hires K-State Associate Head Coach as new women’s head coach

Emporia State hires new women's basketball coach
Emporia State hires new women's basketball coach(Emporia State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Toby Wynn stepped down after five years with the Hornets, Emporia State has found their new leader.

“I am so grateful that Director of Athletics David Spafford & his team selected me to be their Women’s Basketball Head Coach. It’s an honor & privilege,” said Ostermann per a release. “The opportunity to be a head coach at a school with the rich basketball history that is Emporia State University is something I couldn’t pass up.”

Ostermann will be entering his 35th season as a collegiate coach with a history record of success at all levels of the collegiate game.  He has 15 years of NCAA Division I experience, with the last nine years at K-State, to go with 20 years at the NCAA Division II and junior college levels.

As the Associate Head Coach of the Wildcats Ostermann was responsible for scheduling, academic mentoring, recruiting evaluation and game plan preparation and development.

Ostermann was the primary recruiter of All-American Ayoka Lee who led the Wildcats to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and scored an NCAA single game record 61 points against Oklahoma in the regular season.

Ostermann has also coached at TCU women, Missouri State-West Plains for nine years and Colby Community College for five seasons.

An introductory press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. in White Auditorium.

