Emporia police arrest man accused of committing attempted first-degree murder

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. officials announced the arrest of a man accused of attempted first-degree murder.

The Emporia Police Department released information about a shooting toward a vehicle near East 9th Ave. and Whittier St. in Emporia.

The police department says reports of gunshots in the area were reported to dispatchers at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. Officers arrived on the scene, located the vehicle believed to have been shot at, and found evidence of shots fired.

One victim, Samuel Gardenhire, 67, reported being shot at by Michael Bradley, 48. Gardenhire says he was unharmed and not hit by the gunfire.

Authorities said Bradley fled on foot but was eventually found a short distance away and was taken into custody. Officials located a firearm in the same area.

Bradley was booked into Lyon Co. Jail for Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

