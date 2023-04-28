Downtown statue to honor Topeka mariachi band founder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The life and legacy of Teresa Cuevas will soon be honored with the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue in downtown Topeka. Cuevas was a founding member of ‘Mariachi Estrella de Topeka’, one of the first all female mariachi bands in America. Cuevas was well-known for her contributions to Topeka before her passing in 2013. The unveiling will take place Friday May 5th, 6pm-8:30pm at Evergy Plaza. Cueva’s granddaughter, Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about the honor.

