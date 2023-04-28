Downtown statue to honor Topeka mariachi band founder

Downtown statue to honor Topeka mariachi band founder
By David Oliver
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The life and legacy of Teresa Cuevas will soon be honored with the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue in downtown Topeka. Cuevas was a founding member of ‘Mariachi Estrella de Topeka’, one of the first all female mariachi bands in America. Cuevas was well-known for her contributions to Topeka before her passing in 2013. The unveiling will take place Friday May 5th, 6pm-8:30pm at Evergy Plaza. Cueva’s granddaughter, Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about the honor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Fans lining up during fan experience at NFL Draft
Chiefs fans happy with Uzomah selection
Emporia State University's 3rd Annual Special Athletics Event will take place Friday, May 5th.
Emporia State’s annual special athletics event to promote self-acceptance
Paul Rucker performs during Fellows Session at TED2018 - The Age of Amazement, April 10 - 14,...
Acclaimed artist to present interactive musical performance at K-State
A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.
Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested
A Manhattan man died after being taken into police custody early Friday morning.
Manhattan man dies in police custody hours after arrested