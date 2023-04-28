Developer announced for Menninger Clock Tower Apartments Project

A project to transform the Menninger Clock Tower into a residential facility has announced the...
A project to transform the Menninger Clock Tower into a residential facility has announced the developer taking on the task.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A project to transform the Menninger Clock Tower into a residential facility has announced the developer taking on the task.

Sunflower Development Group LLC. has joined the Menninger Tower Apartments Project as the developer; in collaboration with the Abandoned Atlas Foundation and Abandoned Kansas.

The owners of the Menninger Clock Tower originally announced plans to demolish the clock tower by 2021, but the Abandoned Atlas Foundation wanted to prevent that from happening. Since then, the foundation has made it its mission to ensure the project is carried out.

Organizers decided to renovate the clock tower into apartment housing for Kansas seniors. On Friday, April 21, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced funding to multiple recipients to construct or renovate housing for anyone with disabilities and seniors, which includes the clock tower. $637,500 in grant funding has been allocated to assist the Menninger Tower Apartments Project.

The funds for the project will come from the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ADOBE) program.

According to the Abandoned Atlas Foundation, since the foundation first started the project, a book has been written about the building, and organizers are completing a four- to five-part docuseries on its history. The foundation is anticipating the docuseries’ release in 2023.

To learn more about the Menninger Clock Tower or to check out the book, click HERE.

When 13 NEWS spoke to the City of Topeka about the project going forward, a City of Topeka spokesperson said:

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Goodman
Corrections employee booked for sexual relations with inmate at Topeka facility
Crews clear the scene of a fatal crash North of Holton on April 26, 2023.
Woman killed in a fatal head-on collision identified by KHP
Ayinde James
Texas man accused of manslaughter, DUI following fatal Holton crash
Christopher G. Hernandez
Topeka man arrested after drugs found in child’s backpack
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Kansas State University and Scoular are partnering to provide new opportunities for Kansas...
K-State and Scoular partner to provide new opportunities for Kansas farmers
Lyon Co. officials announced the arrest of a man accused of attempted first-degree murder.
Emporia police arrest man accused of committing attempted first-degree murder
Topeka police were serving a search warrant Friday morning at 1512 S.W. 24th.
Police investigating possible violent crime at house in west-central Topeka
Motorists in Topeka may run into traffic delays on Saturday as runners hit streets across the...
Look for traffic delays Saturday in Topeka for Top City Half Marathon