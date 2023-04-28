Developer announced for Menninger Clock Tower Apartments Project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A project to transform the Menninger Clock Tower into a residential facility has announced the developer taking on the task.

Sunflower Development Group LLC. has joined the Menninger Tower Apartments Project as the developer; in collaboration with the Abandoned Atlas Foundation and Abandoned Kansas.

The owners of the Menninger Clock Tower originally announced plans to demolish the clock tower by 2021, but the Abandoned Atlas Foundation wanted to prevent that from happening. Since then, the foundation has made it its mission to ensure the project is carried out.

Organizers decided to renovate the clock tower into apartment housing for Kansas seniors. On Friday, April 21, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced funding to multiple recipients to construct or renovate housing for anyone with disabilities and seniors, which includes the clock tower. $637,500 in grant funding has been allocated to assist the Menninger Tower Apartments Project.

The funds for the project will come from the ARPA Building Opportunities for the Disabled and Elderly (ADOBE) program.

According to the Abandoned Atlas Foundation, since the foundation first started the project, a book has been written about the building, and organizers are completing a four- to five-part docuseries on its history. The foundation is anticipating the docuseries’ release in 2023.

To learn more about the Menninger Clock Tower or to check out the book, click HERE.

When 13 NEWS spoke to the City of Topeka about the project going forward, a City of Topeka spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the grant being awarded by the state. We continue to communicate with Sunflower Development Group about the potential residential project.”

