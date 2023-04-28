Designer Showhouse remains in full swing during second weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas’ Designer Showhouse was in full swing during its second weekend since opening.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced the Designer Showhouse will continue from April 28 to April 30 and May 5 to its final day, May 7. Tours for the Designer Showhouse are only hosted on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The house is located at 8338 SW 37th St., just off Auburn Rd.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas said the house was built in 1995. Crews removed walls on the main floor and added an expanded and remodeled kitchen with an open floor plan concept. The lower level features a bedroom, bathroom, media room, and family room with a gas fireplace. The house also features an inground swimming pool.

Designer Showhouse Chair Gina Nellis shared a comment about the house.

“It is just magnificent. The designers did such a great job in making it great. It just has a great feel to it. Everything kind of flows together,” said Nellis. “Everybody gets home ideas for their own home. Ways to maybe to take down a wall and create an open space for a kitchen and a great room or different paint colors. If anybody hadn’t seen it before, they are going to be blown away by what it is today.”

Tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee, Linen Tree & Co, Porterfield’s Flowers, and Red Door Home Store. For information about this year’s public tours, private events, ticket outlets, updates, and more, visit https://east.ks.childcareaware.org.

The proceeds for the Designer Showhouse will go to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.