Chiefs select K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah to end day one of NFL Draft

Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah runs a drill during the NCAA college...
Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah runs a drill during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine and Jerick Tafoya
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added a local pass rusher to their roster.

With the 31st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Kansas State Wildcats EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

He was First-team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He is also a two-time Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year (2021, 2022).

Anudike-Uzomah recorded 8.5 sacks and 31 solo tackles, and 46 total in 2022.

In 2021, he recorded 11 sacks, 37 solo tackles, and 52 total tackles.

