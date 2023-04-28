Chiefs knew they had their guy

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Felix Anudike-Uzomah is living out his childhood dream and playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Uzomah was the last pick of the first round which happened to be the Chiefs pick. Uzmoah is from Kansas City, played at Kansas State, the NFL Draft and now being drafted by the Chiefs? You can’t write the story any better.

“Hands down, I think that’s a great pick. From everything I’ve seen from Felix at Kansas State, he’s going to be a great addition to the Chiefs, look forward to it,” One fan told 13 Sports.

“Oh I loved the pick. I was worried they were going to wide receiver,” One fan told 13 Sports. “Loved they addresses an area of need with us losing Clark this year. They made some good acquisitions in the free agent market. But, going youth, that really solidifies the defensive line. I saw a lot of mock drafts had him going to us and he’s got a great upside.”

A player with major upside and that will make an immediate impact.

“When you’re picking right there at 31, you try to take the best available player to you on the board and he was that guy,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

“Just the motor, the relentless effort, a guy that had a ton of production at Kansas State and as I mentioned just turned 21 so a majority of this production was coming in a big time conference at 19 to 20 years old so I think every year he’s been there you’ve seen the growth and development,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said.

Veach said the Chiefs knew who they were getting all along and didn’t want to get cute. So, everything just lined up perfectly.

“Yeah, I think it’s neat. and the draft is right here in Kansas City. People down at the draft were excited. We had it on the TV and they were fired up about it,” Reid said.

A local kid to get that call on draft night while the draft is being held in Kansas City, needless to say he was really excited and the conversation went really well,” Veach said.

“It was just a wild experience with it being in KC and having the draft in KC, me coming out this year,” Uzomah said. “This is all I dreamed of. I’ve dreamed about this a lot in my life time. It’s just crazy, I’m living in the moment.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.