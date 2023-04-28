Chiefs Kingdom gathers at the 2023 NFL Draft Fan Experience

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans were pretty excited to get the 2023 NFL Draft festivities started at Union Station.

“Super excited. Kansas City had the perfect location the whole entire time. This is a wonderful opportunity for the city,” said one excited fan.

Since it’s the first time the draft has come to KC, it’s been a long time coming for most Chiefs fans.

“I love the draft, I watch it every year. And it’s the first time I’ve had the chance to do it in my hometown,” said one KC native.

NFL fans travelled from across the country to join in on the fun in Kansas City.

“We probably wouldn’t have come to the draft if it weren’t in KC,” said one fan who travelled from Oregon.\

