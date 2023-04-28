Chiefs fans tell 13 Sports who they want Kansas City to draft on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Many Chiefs fans at the 2023 NFL Draft Experience were in agreement when asked what they want the Chiefs to go after with their first-round pick.

”They lost some wide receivers in free agency. JuJu, so I think they gotta get one back today. So I’m excited to see what happens,” said one young fan.

“We gonna need some more wide receivers. They’re putting too much pressure on Kelce, he’s gonna need help,” said a fan who wants more targets for Patrick Mahomes to throw to.

The fans were well aware that there isn’t a No. 1 receiver on this Chiefs roster.

“We don’t really have enough talent in the wide receiver corps, and I think that we need more speed,” said one fan.

Some fans had an exact receiver in mind, Boston College’s Xavien “Zay” Flowers.

“Wide receiver, Zay Flowers,” said one fan, who then wanted to send a message to the receiver. “Zay Flowers, you wanna win a Super Bowl? You come right here!”

“I’d like to draft a young wide receiver. Mahomes seems to do pretty good with that young group and I would like to see what he can do with four young guys. Let’s get another Super Bowl!”

One of Zay Flowers’ fans also voiced the option of trading for a star veteran receiver.

“Come on Zay Flowers! We like Zay Flowers. We like DeAndre Hopkins. We could trade for him too! But Zay Flowers man, you’re the second coming of Tyreek Hill, we want you buddy!”

