Chiefs fans happy with Uzomah selection

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The story book ending that many fans were hoping for in round one of the NFL Draft.

“I’m really glad we got a Kansas City native,” one fan said. “I think being able to have someone from Kansas to know Chiefs fans get down, it’s really cool to have a native like him on the team.”

“I think it’s nice to be able to see a guy stay home for his career, have that home cookin’ behind him his whole rookie year. He was great at K-State, he’s a big edge rusher and he’s fast. You kind of stole him like they stole Karlaftis last year so I mean they’re building something on that defense,” Another fan said.

“It’s really exciting, I think it’s exciting for Kansas City and him and his family. I think it also gives him a little bit of an initiative to play hard and do a good job for his hometown team,” One fan added.

13 Sports caught up with Andy Reid’s lookalike and Fred Liggett (who covered Felix in high school) on the Chiefs selecting Uzomah and they were thrilled to see that come to fruition.

“Going through the combine and getting closer to the draft, I kept seeing all these mock drafts and he kept getting higher up and I was like how cool that would be in his hometown and taken by his hometown team,” Liggett said. “I raised up my phone here last night and waiting to see what would happen and sure enough Clark Hunt says with the 31st pick we select and it’s juts so much fun because he was a guy that was just doing what he had to do to play at a power 5 conference, went to K-State, his hard work and perseverance and you saw how he’s rewarded now playing for the Chiefs.”

“He reminds me a little bit of Frank Clark, he’s got that long reach, he’s got that quick, burst to get around those offensive tackles,” Andy Reid’s lookalike said. “He plays a lot from the outside, he can play on the inside a little bit so I think he’s going to do a great job for us.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.